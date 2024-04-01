Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 90,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

