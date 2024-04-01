Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $17.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $760.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $722.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $342.30 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $737.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

