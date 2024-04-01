Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.95. 1,928,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

