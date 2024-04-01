Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $17.53 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.53. 1,178,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,708. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

