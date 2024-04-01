Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $21.16 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 72.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 296,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

CPRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,480. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

