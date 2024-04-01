Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $23.35 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

VLO stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,214. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $173.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.