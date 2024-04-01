Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $23.35 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.
Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
VLO stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,214. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $173.07.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
