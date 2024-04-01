Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $39.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.44. 846,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

