Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 34,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in American Express by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.10. The stock had a trading volume of 950,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

