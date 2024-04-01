Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 201 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $463.40. 975,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,341. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.