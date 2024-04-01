Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 389 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.04. 1,864,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day moving average is $281.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

