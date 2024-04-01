Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

SIGI traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.71. 24,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,727. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,421,000 after buying an additional 41,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after buying an additional 398,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

