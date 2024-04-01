Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT) Short Interest Update

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixie Dust Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pixie Dust Technologies stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pixie Dust Technologies alerts:

Pixie Dust Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXDT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 13,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixie Dust Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.