Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. 1,398,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after buying an additional 2,516,007 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $182,500,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,433,000 after buying an additional 1,308,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

