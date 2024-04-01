Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 2.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 7,311,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 44,366,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Plug Power by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

