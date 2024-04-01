Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.59. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 340,111 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 56,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 95,939 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

