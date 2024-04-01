Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSNYW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,184. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.