Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pool by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Pool by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Pool by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Pool by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.21. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

