Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of PSTVY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.51. 223,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Featured Stories

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; payment and collection agency, various settlement, domestic remittance and exchange, cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange services; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

