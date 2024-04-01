Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of PSTVY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.51. 223,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $14.06.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
