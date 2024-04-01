PotCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,176.04 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 123.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $1,176.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00142550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

