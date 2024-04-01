PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Up 24.7% in March

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 29th total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

PowerFleet Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 81.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

