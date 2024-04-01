Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $623.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.01. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $104.96 and a 1-year high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 6.31%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

