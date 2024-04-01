Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 3.76% of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $992,000.

Get Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF alerts:

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Price Performance

Shares of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.90. 577 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – July (JULJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULJ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.