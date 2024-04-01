Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.08. 1,216,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,185. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

