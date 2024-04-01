Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,898 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 208,722 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.08. 2,642,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

