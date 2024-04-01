Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $248.20. The stock had a trading volume of 459,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

