Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $16.65 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

