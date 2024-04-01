Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $3.15 on Monday, hitting $242.78. 1,176,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,215. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.