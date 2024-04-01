Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

NVO traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,989. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $572.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

