Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.64. 6,854,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,315,287. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

