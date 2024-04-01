Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 918 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.07. 1,288,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,320. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.95.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

