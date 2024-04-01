Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.65. The company had a trading volume of 365,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.66.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

