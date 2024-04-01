Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 12,502 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

BAC traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,225,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,820,637. The company has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.