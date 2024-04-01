Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 317 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $4.88 on Monday, hitting $412.81. The stock had a trading volume of 868,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

