Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 3,636 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $123,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

AVGO traded up $20.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,345.89. 1,004,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,071.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

