Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,980. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

