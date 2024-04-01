Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile



Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

