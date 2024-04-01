ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ProMIS Neurosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.10% of ProMIS Neurosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 28,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,412. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Stories

