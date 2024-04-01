ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.58

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.58 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 608643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

