ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 608,643 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

