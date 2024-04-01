ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 4%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $103.12. Approximately 77,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 370,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.16.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

