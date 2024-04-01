ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProSomnus Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSA. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProSomnus in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ProSomnus by 850.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 212,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProSomnus by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProSomnus by 75.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 103,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. ProSomnus has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

