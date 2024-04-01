ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.
ProSomnus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 103,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. ProSomnus has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.25.
ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.
