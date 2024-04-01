Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 29th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Psychemedics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PMD traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.90. 9,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,871. Psychemedics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

