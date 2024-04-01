Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.46. 221,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.87 and its 200-day moving average is $275.58. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

