PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. 338,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,236. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

