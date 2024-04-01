QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.80 and last traded at $171.13. Approximately 1,719,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,886,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.30.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.86. The firm has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

