Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 5.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $259.26. 660,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $262.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

