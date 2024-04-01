QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. 2,049,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,053,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $467,835.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 72.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

