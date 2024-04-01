QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $150,443.18

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $150,443.18 and approximately $500.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007640 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00023275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,490.47 or 1.00154265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127598 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $268.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

