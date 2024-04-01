Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 509 shares.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.