Raymond James Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.77.

DOO stock traded up C$5.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$96.80. 348,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

